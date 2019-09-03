Ameritas Investment Partners Maintains Stake in United Technologies (UTX); Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Upped Its Stake

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 359.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 406,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 519,305 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13 million, up from 113,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.62% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 3.93M shares traded or 155.93% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 61.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 13,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,072 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 21,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 973,267 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.95 million shares to 128,312 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 15,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 812,662 shares, and cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 7,398 shares to 69,515 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 7,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,011 shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).