Ameritas Investment Partners Lowered Stake in Fortinet (FTNT) by $356,900; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Position Maintained by Green Valley Investors Llc

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 189,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 424,354 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.04M, up from 234,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $225.92. About 878,094 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 9,337 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $783,000, down from 13,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $79.18. About 981,580 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Finance accumulated 1.3% or 6,735 shares. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 7,670 shares. Natixis Advisors LP invested in 107,139 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 64,054 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 4,255 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 35,798 shares. Natixis has invested 0.25% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 605 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bailard stated it has 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 21,025 shares. 6,455 are owned by Engy Opportunities Capital Management Ltd. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 367,009 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs holds 896,352 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co reported 13,000 shares.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,599 shares to 89,359 shares, valued at $25.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 7,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).