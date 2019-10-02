Ameritas Investment Partners Lowered Its New York Times Co (NYT) Holding by $343,968; Market Value Rose; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Cut Holding in Fluor New (FLR) as Share Value Declined

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 105,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 102,400 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, down from 207,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 458,180 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 20.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 10,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 41,697 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 52,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 339,352 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 15/03/2018 – Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, some of which are related to Russia, The New York Times reported; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Tower meeting inquiry transcripts released; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Startup culture emerges from Greek economy woes; 25/05/2018 – The Trump administration is telling lawmakers it has reached an agreement to aid Chinese telecom firm ZTE,according to The New York Times and Reuters; 15/03/2018 – Micah Grimes: Breaking from the NYT; 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kelly’s remarks on border-crossers stir outrage; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 28/03/2018 – Variety: Doug Morris’ New Label to Be Based in New York Times Building; 19/03/2018 – Here are the New York Times and Observer stories that pushed Facebook to suspend Trump’s data analytics company Cambridge Analytica had profile information for some 50 million Facebook users, according to reports

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H & invested in 0.02% or 10,400 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) accumulated 12,761 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 257,472 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 46,273 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 98,567 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 1,415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont owns 1,000 shares. Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Capital reported 0.01% stake. First Manhattan Co reported 980 shares. Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 34,427 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 4,778 shares to 14,897 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 25,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 64.82 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Nytimes.com which released: “Wells Fargo Is Reviewing Its Account-Closing Practices – The New York Times” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Note On The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Nytimes.com published: “How Uber Got Lost – The New York Times” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why The New York Times, Oasis Petroleum, and Hecla Mining Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 24,304 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Ariel Investments Ltd owns 0.7% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 1.65 million shares. Bessemer Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 54,316 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.04% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 4.43 million shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Gotham Asset Management Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Macquarie Gp Limited owns 3,700 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Heritage Corporation has 198,239 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs invested in 100 shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 29,225 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Fluor Corporation (FLR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fluor JV wins deal for Dallas freeway reconstruction – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fluor wins $1B option on nuclear propulsion contract – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fluor tanks ~15% on large Q1 earnings miss, CEO transition and lower EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fluor Stock Got Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLR’s profit will be $46.17 million for 13.67 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.