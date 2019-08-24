Ameritas Investment Partners Lowered Its Holding in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) by $751,680; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Increased by Hillman Co

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 2,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 6,724 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 8,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $12.77 during the last trading session, reaching $322.1. About 1.10M shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Alexa to Keynote at Connected Car Detroit; 19/04/2018 – Seven For All Mankind Sues Amazon Over Ella Moon Private Label; 07/05/2018 – As retail continues its decline, one industry seems to be ‘Amazon-proof’: beauty; 09/05/2018 – Silverman says that the advantages of Amazon don’t quite translate into Etsy’s model; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 23/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos finally got Amazon into the top tier of the Fortune 500; 27/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon employees went on a multi-state bus tour to learn about innovative tech/services for seniors; 28/03/2018 – GoDaddy Goes All-In on AWS; 16/04/2018 – Drug sellers get a shot in the arm from Amazon report

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $166.46 million for 28.86 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

