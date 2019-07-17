Ameritas Investment Partners Lowered By $473,175 Its Dril Quip (DRQ) Stake; Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Shorts Decreased By 2.95%

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) stake by 77.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 10,515 shares as Dril Quip Inc (DRQ)’s stock rose 15.31%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 3,073 shares with $141,000 value, down from 13,588 last quarter. Dril Quip Inc now has $1.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 178,486 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 3.63% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) had a decrease of 2.95% in short interest. XLRN’s SI was 3.76 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.95% from 3.87M shares previously. With 350,800 avg volume, 11 days are for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s short sellers to cover XLRN’s short positions. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 150,062 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $190,250 activity. On Friday, January 18 CELGENE CORP /DE/ bought $30.37M worth of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) or 706,206 shares. Zakrzewski Joseph S bought $190,250 worth of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) on Friday, June 14.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. The Company’s therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Swiss Comml Bank holds 79,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,400 are held by Bailard. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 541,282 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 460,941 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,958 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 16,001 shares in its portfolio. Baker Bros Advsr Lp accumulated 83,900 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0% or 1,896 shares. Great Point Prtnrs Lc reported 4.98% stake. Alps Advisors Inc invested in 0.04% or 124,486 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has 5,085 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 31,452 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,593 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acceleron Pharma had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3. On Wednesday, May 29 the stock rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. H.C. Wainwright maintained Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by H.C. Wainwright.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 5,200 shares to 15,527 valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Delek Us Hldgs Inc New stake by 22,637 shares and now owns 29,624 shares. Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) was raised too.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 104.17% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $362,236 for 1136.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.33% EPS growth.