Ameritas Investment Partners Lifted Its Holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) by $1.49 Million as Shares Rose; As Amphenol New (APH) Stock Price Declined, Addenda Capital Raised Its Position

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 3,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 55,278 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 52,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 883,643 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 364.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 31,602 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, up from 6,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.68. About 774,714 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 8,990 shares to 61,630 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 259,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 807,710 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Mkts Corp has 0.06% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 72,993 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Legal And General Public Ltd reported 1.86M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.34% or 5.55 million shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company stated it has 232,900 shares. 19,905 were reported by Greenleaf. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 3.34 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 14,142 shares. Colony Gru stated it has 0.11% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 60,124 were accumulated by Agf Invs America. Moody Retail Bank Division holds 0% or 471 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 3,542 shares. Brown Advisory Lc has 0.12% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). State Street has invested 0.09% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 305,730 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2,500 shares to 11,570 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 32,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,600 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Rhode Island-based Richard C Young Communication Limited has invested 0.08% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj accumulated 0.76% or 16,547 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd invested in 20,942 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 105,612 shares stake. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 30,335 are owned by Diversified Tru. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 519,900 shares. Parkside Bancshares & owns 29,647 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. 29,084 were accumulated by Mckinley Management Limited Liability Co Delaware. Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) invested in 3,885 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 15,747 shares. Miller Howard Inc stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mai Capital invested in 0.34% or 109,631 shares.

