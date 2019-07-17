Ameritas Investment Partners Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Xilinx (XLNX) Shorts Increased By 2.3%

Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) had an increase of 2.3% in short interest. XLNX’s SI was 4.79 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.3% from 4.68 million shares previously. With 3.87 million avg volume, 1 days are for Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s short sellers to cover XLNX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $121.18. About 1.39M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 4.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 5,834 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 150,462 shares with $12.16 million value, up from 144,628 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $319.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 5.04 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.42 billion. The Company’s programmable devices comprise integrated circuits in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). It has a 34.92 P/E ratio. The firm also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference creates that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays.

Among 9 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xilinx had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 17 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, February 22. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Sunday, March 3 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Rosenblatt. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) on Monday, March 4 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold Xilinx, Inc. shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested 0.3% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Trustmark Financial Bank Department reported 0% stake. Lenox Wealth Management stated it has 1,163 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Shannon River Fund Mngmt Lc holds 180,172 shares or 3.99% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Llc stated it has 169,526 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Navellier & Associate holds 27,344 shares. Los Angeles & Equity has invested 0.1% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Central Bancorp And Tru Com holds 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 693 shares. M&T Bankshares reported 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Chemical Retail Bank owns 3,616 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc holds 0.03% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Cibc holds 0.06% or 109,520 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 3,170 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund has 5,033 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 21 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, February 26. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by HSBC.

