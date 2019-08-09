Ameritas Investment Partners Lifted Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding; American Electric Technologies (AETI) Sentiment Is 0.8

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 329.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 54,600 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 71,152 shares with $2.07M value, up from 16,552 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $62.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.86M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results

American Electric Technologies Inc (AETI) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 4 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 5 sold and decreased holdings in American Electric Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 2.16 million shares, down from 2.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American Electric Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

American Electric Technologies, Inc

The stock increased 4.21% or $0.036 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8901. About 99,646 shares traded or 1.55% up from the average. American Electric Technologies, Inc (AETI) has declined 23.92% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.92% the S&P500.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in American Electric Technologies, Inc for 666,168 shares. Wealthquest Corp owns 2,695 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sfmg Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 493,986 shares. The Texas-based Financial Advisory Group has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ariel Investments Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 178,664 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 3.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity. On Friday, August 2 the insider Brasseux Murray E bought $150,000.