Ameritas Investment Partners Increases Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Sir Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Anadarko Pete (APC) by $14.58 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 323,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 263,906 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.00M, down from 587,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 160.56% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 5,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 150,462 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.16M, up from 144,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 665,667 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevin Asset Management holds 9,208 shares. Mondrian Inv Prtnrs Ltd invested in 1.96% or 769,312 shares. Driehaus Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 3,438 shares. Donaldson Capital Ltd Company has 2.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 9,500 were accumulated by Goodwin Daniel L. Colrain Cap Limited Com has 1,075 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Richard C Young And Limited invested in 94,212 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 69,338 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 9,778 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 60,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv reported 222,149 shares. Hikari Ltd holds 138,303 shares. Rothschild Invest Il invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pettee Investors Inc invested in 67,122 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.45% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 72,054 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 28,125 shares to 33,716 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 23,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,101 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 812,763 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 58,050 were accumulated by Tctc Holding Limited Liability Company. Griffin Asset Management has 0.13% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 20,870 shares. Wesbanco State Bank stated it has 10,921 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 245,907 shares. Aqr Mngmt holds 0.07% or 1.49 million shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited has 0.06% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Capital Innovations Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.62% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 22,058 shares. Arosa Cap Mngmt LP reported 4.83% stake. Northstar Lc holds 0.07% or 7,860 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co holds 59,171 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 0.1% or 10,900 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 552 shares or 0% of the stock. 128,023 were accumulated by Heritage.