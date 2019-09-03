Ameritas Investment Partners Increases Position in Brady (BRC); Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 6.75 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Brady Corp (BRC) by 442.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 17,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.35% . The institutional investor held 21,442 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993,000, up from 3,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Brady Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 33,214 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 38.87% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp 3Q EPS 49c; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corp Declares Dividend of 20.75c; 24/05/2018 – BRADY 3Q EPS 49C; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP – “FULL BENEFIT OF THE ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX LEGISLATION WILL NOT BE REALIZED UNTIL NEXT FISCAL YEAR”; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP BRC.N SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED CLASS A COMMON SHARE FROM $1.95 TO $2.00

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold BRC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.29 million shares or 2.84% more from 40.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 103,830 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt reported 0.05% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Llc has invested 0% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 5,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 137,557 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 2,363 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 16,504 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,580 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 37,388 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 27,873 shares. Legal And General Gru Plc reported 128,778 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Group Llc reported 7,886 shares stake. Northern holds 0.01% or 622,316 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.01% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC).

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,300 shares to 9,337 shares, valued at $783,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 11,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,466 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

