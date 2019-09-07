Ameritas Investment Partners Increases Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI); As Care Com (CRCM) Valuation Declined, Osterweis Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 101.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 28,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 55,991 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 27,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $54.58 lastly. It is down 33.00% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 97.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 125,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The hedge fund held 252,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 127,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 575,878 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And reported 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Glenmede Com Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 417 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Advisory Research has 51,552 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 28,043 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Grp Incorporated holds 227,758 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prtn Lp accumulated 13,115 shares. Massachusetts-based Howland Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). 89,578 were reported by Capital Impact Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Secor Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). 74,035 were accumulated by Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh holds 0.08% or 360,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $247,500 activity.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 88,260 shares to 120,290 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,305 shares, and cut its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb Corp reported 0.07% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Freshford Limited Liability Com stated it has 249,003 shares. Axiom Int Limited Liability Company De accumulated 424,160 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Condor Capital invested in 0.23% or 30,360 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Llc holds 0.56% or 376,801 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Commerce has 671,201 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Tealwood Asset Management Inc holds 0.73% or 37,665 shares in its portfolio. National Pension Serv invested in 761,670 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Inv has 0.12% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Paloma Partners Management reported 20,141 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 63,243 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 148,600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 46,335 shares. Holderness Investments Company holds 5,603 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 21,000 shares to 127,091 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,825 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).