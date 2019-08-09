Ameritas Investment Partners Increases Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD); Tableau Software (DATA) Market Valuation Rose While Hmi Capital Cut Stake by $1.14 Million

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 329.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 54,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 71,152 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 16,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 3.73 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico-based Hanseatic Ser has invested 1.73% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Badgley Phelps And Bell stated it has 2,165 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Creative Planning accumulated 29,655 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Investments stated it has 110,785 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Comm owns 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 110 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,469 shares. California-based Partner Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 0.57% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 5,899 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs owns 46,824 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiger Legatus Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.09% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Pdts Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 0.54% stake. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 18,243 shares. Amer Int Grp Inc has 1,668 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 28,125 shares to 33,716 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 23,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,101 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

