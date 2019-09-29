Ameritas Investment Partners Increased Eastgroup Ppty (EGP) Holding By $1.25 Million; Apache (APA) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP) stake by 373% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 10,873 shares as Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP)’s stock rose 4.77%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 13,788 shares with $1.60M value, up from 2,915 last quarter. Eastgroup Ppty Inc now has $4.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 130,395 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY

Among 6 analysts covering Apache (NYSE:APA), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Apache has $36 highest and $1800 lowest target. $28’s average target is 8.95% above currents $25.7 stock price. Apache had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Underweight”. Citigroup maintained Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Monday, September 23 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of APA in report on Monday, August 26 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Monday, June 24. The stock of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 5. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. See Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $32.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Maintain

17/09/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Neutral New Target: $26.0000 Initiates Coverage On

26/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $19 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $30 New Target: $36 Maintain

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company has market cap of $9.66 billion. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold Apache Corporation shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial owns 238,854 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 8,830 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Security National Tru owns 500 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.04% or 543,517 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc reported 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Texas Permanent School Fund has 72,496 shares. Voya Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 182,920 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Westpac Banking Corp reported 29,406 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.14% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 1.45M shares. Creative Planning holds 21,095 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. 3,500 shares were bought by Ellis Juliet S, worth $95,407 on Friday, May 24. On Friday, May 31 Meyer William Mark bought $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $109,131 was made by LOWE JOHN E on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 2 analysts covering EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EastGroup Properties has $12900 highest and $10100 lowest target. $116.33’s average target is -6.94% below currents $125 stock price. EastGroup Properties had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $12900 target in Monday, September 23 report. The stock of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by SunTrust.