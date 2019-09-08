Ameritas Investment Partners Increased Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position by $411,400; Market Valuation Rose; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Market Valuation Rose, Farmers Trust Co Has Boosted Holding by $412,110

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 2,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 15,180 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 13,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $225.59. About 768,109 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 105.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 6,612 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, up from 3,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $125.48. About 1.75M shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,300 shares to 9,337 shares, valued at $783,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,270 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,422 shares to 25,790 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,234 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).