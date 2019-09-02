Ameritas Investment Partners Holding in Hollyfrontier (HFC) Decreased by $1.00 Million as Stock Value Rose; Two Sigma Securities Has Cut Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 87.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 2,977 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147,000, down from 23,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 1.35 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 74.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 5,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 1,996 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.22. About 3.27M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 31.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $1.98 per share. HFC’s profit will be $217.95M for 8.15 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.61% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $863.80M for 24.33 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

