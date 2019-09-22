Ameritas Investment Partners Holding In Adobe (ADBE) Was Boosted; Rr Partners LP Lowered Magna Intl (MGA) Holding by $318,500 as Market Value Declined

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 1,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 19,584 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77 million, up from 17,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 4.16M shares traded or 69.45% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.89 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 626,759 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.60 million for 8.86 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 14,795 shares to 411,205 shares, valued at $34.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 4,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,540 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

