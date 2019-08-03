Ameritas Investment Partners Has Upped Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $332,800; As Pentair Plc (PNR) Stock Value Declined, Sensato Investors Decreased Stake by $564,652

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 12,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 12,897 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 25,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 1.78M shares traded or 15.57% up from the average. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS LONG-TERM GOALS, SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pentair’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3, Short-term Rating At P-3; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC SEES LONG-TERM CORE SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4 PERCENT PER YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Pentair Plc – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $PNR; 08/05/2018 – REG-Pentair Announces Long-Term Goals, Share Repurchase Program, and Reaffirms Guidance; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PENTAIR’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3, SHORT-TE; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q Adjusted EPS 41c-44c

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 15,527 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, up from 10,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 5.25 million shares traded or 11.35% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital holds 450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 4,563 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Waddell Reed holds 0.34% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2.11M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 571,929 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 150,754 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 915,100 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Fin Consulate Incorporated accumulated 0.15% or 4,966 shares. Destination Wealth Management, a California-based fund reported 9 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.09% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 101,601 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Co stated it has 2.69% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 810 shares. Monetary owns 200 shares. 101,136 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Co Limited.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,962 shares to 15,825 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 32,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,600 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.00 million activity. 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1. On Tuesday, February 12 Hein LeLand J sold $2.49 million worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 39,583 shares. On Thursday, July 18 Ancius Michael J bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 1,104 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Group Incorporated invested 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Netherlands-based Pggm Invs has invested 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Btr Cap Mgmt has invested 1.04% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 39,449 shares. Brinker Capital Inc accumulated 5,121 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Centurylink Invest Mngmt Company accumulated 29,603 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.05% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 160,516 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 566,075 shares. 10,000 are held by Cubic Asset Management Limited. Hanson Mcclain reported 82 shares stake. Ent Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 50 shares. Prudential holds 605,818 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 1,520 shares. Hartford Mngmt reported 12,000 shares.

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.43 million for 16.93 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,300 shares to 95,400 shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Changyou Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 74,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

