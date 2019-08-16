Ameritas Investment Partners Has Raised Pentair Plc (PNR) Holding by $762,740; Stock Value Declined; Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Holding Has Lifted by Hhr Asset Management Llc

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 84.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 17,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 37,828 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 20,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 885,757 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES LONG-TERM BASE ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PERCENT PER YEAR; 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR Names Matthew Peltz Director, Succeeding Ed Garden; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR’S NVENT IN PACT FOR 5YR $200M TERM, 5YR $600M REVOLVER; 09/05/2018 – TRIAN CONFIRMS ~8.8% NVENT STAKE FOLLOWING SPINOFF FROM PENTAIR; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PENTAIR’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3, SHORT-TE; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Backs 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $43.50; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Expects to Complete Spin-Off of Its Electrical Business to Its Hldrs on April 30, 2018; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV 17.5C/SHR; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 134,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.12M, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 1.24 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: UNDER ARMOUR HURT BY EXPANDED DISTRIBUTION, PROMOTIONS; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL TO REACH $2B IN `RELATIVELY SHORT PERIOD’; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S EXPECTS HUNTING HEADWIND TO CONTINUE THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Interior Specialists, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Chris & Dick’s; 13/03/2018 – The CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods says the decision to pull assault rifles from stores may result in losing customers; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 44C; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Slides as Inventory Woes and Discounting Hurt Margins; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: GUN POLICY WILL HURT HUNTING BUSINESS FOR REST OF YEAR; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4,029 shares to 27,900 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 8,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,510 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

More notable recent Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calculating The Fair Value Of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Pentair plc’s (NYSE:PNR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With 46% Earnings Growth, Did Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Pentair plc (PNR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Pentair – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 6,566 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Bb&T Securities Lc invested in 0.03% or 71,511 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 8,300 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 610,939 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Ancora Advsrs Llc reported 89,844 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 7 shares. Da Davidson reported 0.03% stake. The Illinois-based Calamos Advisors has invested 0.05% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Reilly Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,968 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 30,671 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) has 0.02% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 8,995 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation invested in 0.01% or 36,100 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 1,318 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 50,083 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0% or 47,917 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.28% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Matarin Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 39,530 shares. Zuckerman Inv Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.34% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 268,539 shares. Logan Cap stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.06% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.02% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 29,014 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Sib Lc holds 1.78% or 65,451 shares in its portfolio.