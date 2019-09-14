Ameritas Investment Partners Has Lowered Position in Kemper Del (KMPR) as Stock Price Declined; As Peoples Utd Finl Com (PBCT) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Crestwood Advisors Has Upped Its Position

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Kemper Corp Del (KMPR) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 4,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 18,182 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, down from 22,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Kemper Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $75.69. About 406,035 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – THE NOTICE IS WITH RESPECT TO PENDING TRANSACTION BETWEEN PARTIES ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2018; 13/03/2018 Kemper Announces Early Termination of HSR Waiting Period; 16/05/2018 – Kemper Names Miguel Edwards as Chief Information Officer for Life and Health; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $609.8M; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – CO,INFINITY PROPERTY & CASUALTY CORP RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTING EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD; 02/04/2018 – Kemper Announces Robert Otis as New Preferred Home and Auto Leader; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Net $53.8M; 24/04/2018 – Kemper Short-Interest Ratio Rises 61% to 12 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kemper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMPR); 13/03/2018 – KEMPER GOT EARLY TERMINATION OF HSR FOR INFINITY PROPERTY DEAL

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc Com (PBCT) by 66.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 47,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 28,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Peoples Utd Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 3.40 million shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 22/03/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ People’s United Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCT); 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q EPS 30C; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.05%, EST. 3.07%; 19/04/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Acquisitions drive loan, profit gains at People’s United; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC – NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $295.8 MLN IN 1Q18 COMPARED TO $292.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.05%; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Raises Quarterly Dividend to 17.5c From 17.25c; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.175/SHR

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,875 activity.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 10,873 shares to 13,788 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold KMPR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 42.36 million shares or 3.21% more from 41.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 61,293 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ser Automobile Association accumulated 126,156 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cypress Cap Ltd Company (Wy) has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Moreover, Vanguard has 0.02% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). 490 are held by Trustmark Fincl Bank Department. Sei Invests Company has invested 0.01% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability holds 2,577 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs reported 3,206 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,826 were reported by First Republic Inv Mngmt. Jefferies Group Lc holds 0.01% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) or 15,900 shares. 2.06 million were accumulated by Victory Capital. Proshare Ltd invested 0.01% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 3.68M shares. Hillsdale Invest Incorporated accumulated 9,900 shares or 0.08% of the stock. D E Shaw & holds 0.01% or 68,851 shares.

Analysts await Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMPR’s profit will be $91.27 million for 13.71 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Kemper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf by 12,323 shares to 242,364 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 43,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 660,857 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New Com (NYSE:AME).