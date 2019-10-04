Ameritas Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Shares Rose; As Koppers Holdings (KOP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Southernsun Asset Management Decreased Its Holding

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 63,607 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.88M, down from 67,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $129.82. About 4.68M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 383,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.62M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $590.00M market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 85,058 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 19,524 shares to 24,919 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.05 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc holds 28,320 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 5,534 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 301 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr reported 1.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oak Ridge Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Ironsides Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,685 shares. Atika Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 61,000 shares. Rbo Co Limited Liability holds 5.58% or 170,264 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Farm Mutual Automobile accumulated 7.3% or 42.21 million shares. Forbes J M And Company Limited Liability Partnership invested 3.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bangor Bank & Trust holds 14,136 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 36,471 shares stake. Pioneer State Bank N A Or has 64,786 shares.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 34.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.73 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.40 million for 7.23 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.52% negative EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 64,402 shares to 4.40M shares, valued at $87.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.