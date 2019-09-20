Ameritas Investment Partners Has Lowered Idacorp (IDA) Position; Third Point Has Increased By $7.35 Million Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Idacorp Inc (IDA) stake by 21.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 4,125 shares as Idacorp Inc (IDA)’s stock rose 3.28%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 14,743 shares with $1.48 million value, down from 18,868 last quarter. Idacorp Inc now has $5.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 103,464 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25

Third Point Llc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 2.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Third Point Llc acquired 25,000 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Third Point Llc holds 925,000 shares with $272.55 million value, up from 900,000 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $135.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $277.67. About 1.97 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold IDA shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 36.73 million shares or 2.78% less from 37.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement reported 36,568 shares. Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 208,290 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa owns 33,200 shares. Reilly Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 700 shares. Advisory Networks Llc owns 0% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 70 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). First Manhattan reported 0.05% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.03% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 65,536 shares. Illinois-based First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0.09% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Meritage Port Mgmt owns 5,895 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Paloma Prtn Management Company holds 0.25% or 144,145 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Ishares Tr (IVE) stake by 8,925 shares to 186,794 valued at $21.77M in 2019Q2. It also upped Brighthouse Finl Inc stake by 31,435 shares and now owns 33,694 shares. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) was raised too.

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.91 EPS, down 5.45% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.02 per share. IDA’s profit will be $96.26 million for 14.53 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.90% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Systems has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 13.83% above currents $277.67 stock price. Adobe Systems had 16 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Wedbush maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was upgraded by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32000 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 18. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $31800 target in Wednesday, September 18 report. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

