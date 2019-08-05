Ameritas Investment Partners Has Lowered Holding in Wabtec (WAB) by $1.68 Million; Institute For Wealth Management Boosted Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $14.28 Million as Market Value Rose

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 302.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 164,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 218,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22 million, up from 54,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.93% or $10.05 during the last trading session, reaching $193.97. About 39.42M shares traded or 45.79% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 08/05/2018 – APPLE: HOLDER OBJECTIONS TO SETTLEMENT TO BE FILED BY JULY 6; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 90.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 23,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 2,337 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172,000, down from 25,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $72.26. About 1.20M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev; 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 8,560 shares to 10,780 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 11,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cranbrook Wealth Management stated it has 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership accumulated 78 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwh Mgmt Inc holds 54,268 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Css Llc Il has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 5,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 10,018 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 24,587 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 60,824 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bridgewater LP has 11,197 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Atwood And Palmer holds 0% or 111 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 28,227 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 584 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Ltd Liability Co stated it has 150 shares. Pzena Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.37% or 919,252 shares.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 7,602 shares to 4,131 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 29,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,985 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bar Harbor Trust Ser accumulated 6,262 shares. Arbor Invest Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 181,000 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested 3.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clark Cap Gp accumulated 1.46% or 323,054 shares. Saratoga Research & Invest Mgmt holds 586,753 shares or 7.61% of its portfolio. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Com owns 4,372 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tarbox Family Office reported 11,237 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Co reported 37,367 shares. 15,403 were accumulated by Ims Capital. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,246 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York holds 0.59% or 21,420 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 2.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 714,235 shares. Coho holds 1,627 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.