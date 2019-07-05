Ameritas Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position; LENOVO GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG K (LNVGF) Shorts Raised By 17.69%

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) stake by 39.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 4,484 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)’s stock declined 0.06%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 15,905 shares with $3.25M value, up from 11,421 last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc now has $8.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $222.02. About 75,500 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences

LENOVO GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG K (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) had an increase of 17.69% in short interest. LNVGF’s SI was 60.75 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.69% from 51.61 million shares previously. With 30,300 avg volume, 2005 days are for LENOVO GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG K (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)’s short sellers to cover LNVGF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8. About 1,475 shares traded. Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,166 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Company invested in 2,608 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa owns 325,393 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 1,368 shares stake. Mackenzie Financial reported 187,649 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 89,361 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 3.41 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sq Advisors Ltd Company has 6.05% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). The Illinois-based Bard Assocs Inc has invested 1.27% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Praesidium Inv Mngmt Lc reported 603,931 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated holds 0.34% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 9,707 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,902 shares. Raymond James Associates accumulated 12,369 shares. Df Dent And Incorporated holds 3.08% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 758,329 shares. 400 were reported by Qs Ltd Liability Co.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies’ Open Data Platform Supports Seattle’s Groundbreaking Parking Research – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,158 shares to 355,653 valued at $41.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) stake by 11,935 shares and now owns 39,045 shares. Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Northland Capital.

More notable recent Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Lenovo, An Over-Leveraged Tariff Target – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lenovo: A Fairly-Valued Company With Growth Perspectives – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lenovo: Risk/Reward Still Not Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2018. More interesting news about Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FTC gives final approval for Lenovo settlement – Seeking Alpha” published on January 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lenovo still expects to close $2.3B IBM deal this year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2014.