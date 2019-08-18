Ameritas Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $1.24 Million as Shares Declined; Celgene (CELG) Stake Has Upped by Wright Investors Service Inc

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 24.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 11,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 57,326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 45,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 4.37M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text)

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 5,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 17,078 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 11,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 2.68M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation (CELG); 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Rev $3.54B; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 1.55M shares to 1,882 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,653 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset reported 0.06% stake. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 4,578 shares stake. Markston Ltd Co holds 113,649 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Hl Financial Service Limited Liability reported 38,463 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,890 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Llc has invested 1.72% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd invested 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 44,030 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 13.76M shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 691,758 shares. New York-based Amer Intl Group Inc Inc has invested 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Welch Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Trustco Savings Bank N Y holds 1.03% or 8,387 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv holds 0.05% or 959 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Amica Retiree Med Trust stated it has 4,982 shares. Mairs And Power stated it has 2,870 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Advsrs holds 2,140 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Chevy Chase Holdg has 0.24% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 623,528 shares. New York-based Arrow Finance has invested 0.32% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 1.26 million are owned by Canyon Capital Advsrs Limited Com. Profit Mgmt Lc holds 0.8% or 11,168 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Highland Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 48,412 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited accumulated 311,259 shares. Howland Cap Lc accumulated 187,624 shares. Cleararc Capital has 10,822 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Com Tn has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 45 shares. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.35% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 43,123 shares.