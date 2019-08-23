Ameritas Investment Partners Has Lifted First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Holding By $1.13 Million; Waterfront Capital Partners Boosted Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Holding By $3.81 Million

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) stake by 358.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 19,749 shares as First Finl Bankshares (FFIN)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 25,262 shares with $1.46 million value, up from 5,513 last quarter. First Finl Bankshares now has $4.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.42% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 170,596 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) stake by 59.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc acquired 254,066 shares as Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT)’s stock declined 9.55%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 680,000 shares with $10.74M value, up from 425,934 last quarter. Empire St Rlty Tr Inc now has $4.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 1.23M shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) stake by 205,926 shares to 298,369 valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) stake by 76,600 shares and now owns 714,000 shares. Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). 121,437 are owned by Barclays Public Limited. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 154,140 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 8,667 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). State Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). 1.31 million are held by Legal General Group Public Ltd Company. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). First Trust Advsr LP invested in 0% or 50,074 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). 2,499 were accumulated by Int Group Incorporated. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 26,876 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 26,589 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 63,894 were accumulated by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $547,203 activity. DUESER F SCOTT bought $13,438 worth of stock or 218 shares. 3,000 shares were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY, worth $184,830. Thaxton Kirk W bought $9,365 worth of stock. Another trade for 128 shares valued at $7,816 was bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr. Another trade for 670 shares valued at $19,939 was bought by Denny Michael B..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl Corporation owns 966 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 254,615 shares. 1.07M were reported by Northern. Doliver Advsr LP holds 0.84% or 35,796 shares. Captrust holds 377 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 387,743 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 4,717 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Paloma Prns Mgmt reported 10,360 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Company owns 0.21% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 3.02 million shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 11,921 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp has invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 900 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,158 shares to 355,653 valued at $41.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) stake by 2,449 shares and now owns 9,270 shares. Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) was reduced too.