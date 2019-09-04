Ameritas Investment Partners Has Lifted Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake By $411,400; Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 105.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 3,400 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 6,612 shares with $802,000 value, up from 3,212 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $15.08B valuation. The stock increased 2.74% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $122.8. About 727,254 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 223 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 236 sold and trimmed equity positions in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 775.51 million shares, down from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Huntington Bancshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 54 Reduced: 182 Increased: 163 New Position: 60.

Fsi Group Llc holds 4.34% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for 317,415 shares. White Elm Capital Llc owns 1.24 million shares or 4.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Western Capital Management Co has 3.51% invested in the company for 19,502 shares. The United Kingdom-based Rwc Asset Management Llp has invested 2.82% in the stock. Stelliam Investment Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 973,500 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Down 13.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: KRE, SNV, SBNY, HBAN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Predict 11% Upside For ONEO – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Virtus Investment Hikes Dividend 22%: Time to Buy the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding firm for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company has market cap of $13.47 billion. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial services and products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. It has a 10.3 P/E ratio. The Company’s Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.48 million for 9.83 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 5.35 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 9,216 shares to 14,366 valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,158 shares and now owns 355,653 shares. Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Securities Ltd Com reported 1.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Synovus Financial reported 124,556 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 90 shares. Bancorporation holds 0.06% or 41,221 shares. Vident Advisory Lc holds 0.03% or 4,397 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Lp accumulated 99,611 shares. Tiverton Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Co has invested 0.7% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Fiera Corp invested in 2,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc World Mkts reported 17,939 shares. Choate Invest Advisors accumulated 10,632 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0.02% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Jump Trading Limited Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Jaffetilchin Invest Limited Co reported 0.06% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Among 16 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Darden has $146 highest and $99 lowest target. $127.88’s average target is 4.14% above currents $122.8 stock price. Darden had 36 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Piper Jaffray. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $120 target in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, March 21.