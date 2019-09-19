Ameritas Investment Partners Has Lifted Adobe (ADBE) Position; Bluestein R H & Company Has Raised Conocophillips (COP) Stake By $967,643

Bluestein R H & Company increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluestein R H & Company acquired 15,863 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Bluestein R H & Company holds 333,339 shares with $20.33 million value, up from 317,476 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $66.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 2.28M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 10.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 1,886 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 19,584 shares with $5.77 million value, up from 17,698 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $136.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $280.58. About 2.14 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harding Loevner Lp has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wafra Inc holds 0.32% or 32,434 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 1,175 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 121,200 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Com invested in 166,817 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tompkins Fincl holds 0.04% or 635 shares. Bainco Int invested in 15,673 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Nomura Inc holds 0.03% or 24,061 shares. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tributary Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,050 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.13% or 1,795 shares in its portfolio. Next Century Growth Limited Company stated it has 5,281 shares. Twin Cap Incorporated holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 47,640 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Lc, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 46,955 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Systems has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 12.65% above currents $280.58 stock price. Adobe Systems had 16 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was upgraded by Stephens. Bank of America maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, September 18. Credit Suisse maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $325 target. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $29000 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 18 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 18. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) stake by 3,517 shares to 12,138 valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 2,971 shares and now owns 164,514 shares. New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Conocophillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Conocophillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $79.40’s average target is 31.92% above currents $60.19 stock price. Conocophillips had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. Mizuho upgraded the shares of COP in report on Wednesday, June 26 to “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 45,939 shares. Colony Gru Ltd holds 14,649 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding Inc owns 951,349 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 191,612 shares. First Allied Advisory accumulated 23,242 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,283 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cardinal Mngmt stated it has 69,950 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Plancorp Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3,952 shares. Excalibur Mngmt Corp invested 0.47% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Northcoast Asset Lc invested in 411,940 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 3,462 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.29% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lee Danner And Bass stated it has 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Bluestein R H & Company decreased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 78,916 shares to 2,962 valued at $873,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 3,344 shares and now owns 308,074 shares. United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) was reduced too.