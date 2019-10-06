Ameritas Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding; Highpower International (HPJ) Shorts Increased By 10.06%

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) stake by 81.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 3,950 shares as Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG)’s stock rose 12.18%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 882 shares with $251,000 value, down from 4,832 last quarter. Wellcare Health Plans Inc now has $12.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $262.33. About 316,667 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25

Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ) had an increase of 10.06% in short interest. HPJ’s SI was 94,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 10.06% from 85,500 shares previously. With 75,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ)’s short sellers to cover HPJ’s short positions. The SI to Highpower International Inc’s float is 0.9%. It closed at $4.7 lastly. It is up 56.14% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HPJ News: 02/04/2018 – Highpower International Sees 1Q Rev to Grow Over 10% Yr-Over-Yr; 12/03/2018 – Highpower International Preliminary Unaudited 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – Highpower International 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 28/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Highpower International, Inc./; 02/04/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INC HPJ.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 20 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Highpower International Sees FY Sales $243.2M-$245.2M; 02/04/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INC – A NEW BUILDING IN HUIZHOU FACILITY WILL BE COMPLETED BY MAY 2019; 02/04/2018 – Highpower International Sees FY18 Rev Up at Least 20% Vs 2017; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys 2.4% of Highpower International Inc; 03/04/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC

More notable recent Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Highpower International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPJ) on Behalf of Highpower Shareholders and Encourages Highpower Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Highpower International Privatization Transaction Looks Interesting – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Highpower International Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Consortium in Going Private Transaction – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.60, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 4 investors sold Highpower International, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.25 million shares or 3.08% less from 1.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 7,700 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Management holds 0.01% or 131,845 shares. 1.09 million were accumulated by Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) for 2,956 shares.

Highpower International, Inc. produces and sells nickel-metal hydride and lithium rechargeable batteries. The company has market cap of $74.06 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Lithium Batteries, Ni-MH Batteries, and New Materials. It has a 4.43 P/E ratio. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased L3 Technologies Inc stake by 2,461 shares to 3,843 valued at $727,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 2,619 shares and now owns 36,748 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was raised too.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Centene and WellCare Announce Agreement Between WellCare and Anthem, Inc., to Divest Missouri and Nebraska Medicaid Plans – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Centene-WellCare merger continues with 17 states’ approval – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WellCare to divest Missouri and Nebraska medicaid plans – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Federal judge allows CVS-Aetna merger, a vital part of WellCareâ€™s agreement – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Forbes Ranks WellCare among Best Employers for New Grads in 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.45 million for 17.08 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.