Ameritas Investment Partners Has Decreased Consolidated Edison (ED) Position By $708,960; 2 Analysts Are Bullish CBS (CBS) Last Week

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 56.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 8,440 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 6,510 shares with $552,000 value, down from 14,950 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $28.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 1.21 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 40.41% above currents $43.8 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America upgraded CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) on Wednesday, August 14 to “Buy” rating. See CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS Corporation shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 29,676 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 27,979 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 32,485 shares. 600,315 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Advent Capital Management De holds 0.02% or 14,519 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Com Nj accumulated 0.09% or 56,315 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 130,207 shares. Hillsdale Invest accumulated 9,600 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors invested in 29,368 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Springowl Assocs Limited Liability stated it has 2.56% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 8,993 shares. Reliance Tru Communications Of Delaware reported 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Retail Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 12,100 shares or 0% of the stock.

The stock increased 1.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 4.11M shares traded or 57.27% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – MinZengWSJ: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 11/04/2018 – NEW CBS BID FOR VIACOM IS SAID EXPECTED TO BE INSUFFICIENT:CNBC; 03/04/2018 – CBS, Viacom merger talks hit roadblock over who will be Moonves’ second-in-command; 03/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CBS, VIAB, TSLA, FOXA, SPOT, BA, WMT & more; 17/05/2018 – CBS BOARD DECLARES DIV TO PROTECT-GIVE VOTING POWER TO HOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – DUTCH MARCH CPI +1.0 PCT Y/Y AFTER +1.2 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Net $511M; 02/05/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR: CreditWatch Placement Reflects Increased Operational and Fincl Risks Resulting From CBS’s Standoff With NAI; 10/04/2018 – Olympic Gymnast And Gold Medalist Laurie Hernandez To Host Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards On CBS Sports Network

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.46 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. It has a 5.39 P/E ratio. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $156,590 activity. The insider McAvoy John bought 27 shares worth $2,358. Muccilo Robert bought $7,530 worth of stock. 27 shares were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N, worth $2,329 on Friday, May 31. RESHESKE FRANCES bought $88 worth of stock or 1 shares. 27 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,358 were bought by Cawley Timothy. 49 shares valued at $4,334 were bought by Sanchez Robert on Sunday, June 30. Another trade for 4 shares valued at $349 was bought by de la Bastide Lore.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 10,000 shares to 120,150 valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ingevity Corp stake by 12,178 shares and now owns 15,722 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent And accumulated 2,544 shares or 0% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Ltd has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.18% or 18,294 shares in its portfolio. Barnett & Communications holds 236 shares. Pinnacle Limited reported 21,392 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White accumulated 2,800 shares. Essex Services, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Synovus Corp accumulated 11,615 shares. Counselors Inc holds 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 2,675 shares. Pnc Fin Gp Inc has invested 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability owns 0.2% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 12,574 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). King Wealth has invested 0.69% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Com reported 7,332 shares.