Ameritas Investment Partners Has Boosted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding By $466,720; Arcturus Therapeutics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (ARCT) SI Decreased By 34%

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 4.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 5,834 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 150,462 shares with $12.16 million value, up from 144,628 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $328.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025

Arcturus Therapeutics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ARCT) had a decrease of 34% in short interest. ARCT’s SI was 59,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 34% from 90,300 shares previously. With 33,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Arcturus Therapeutics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s short sellers to cover ARCT’s short positions. The SI to Arcturus Therapeutics LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.91%. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.07. About 45,775 shares traded. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has risen 4.64% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCT News: 29/05/2018 – ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS – SETTLEMENT APPROVED ON MAY 28, 2018 BY ISRAELI DISTRICT COURT; 28/03/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Issues Open Letter to Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS – INITIATED LAWSUIT AGAINST FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO JOSEPH PAYNE, AND HIS ASSOCIATES; 23/04/2018 – JOSEPH PAYNE SAYS URGES ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD TO SET DATE FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING THAT PAYNE FILED FORMAL REQUEST FOR ON FEB 12; 29/05/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Appoints Four New Directors and Reaches Settlement Agreement with Founder Joseph E. Payne; 23/04/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Founder Joseph Payne Dismisses Board’s Baseless Lawsuit as Desperate Entrenchment Tactic; 14/05/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Files Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – JOSEPH PAYNE SAYS “REJECTS” ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ LATEST LAWSUIT AGAINST PAYNE; 14/05/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Founder Joseph Payne Welcomes Court Decision to Set Date and Agenda of Extraordinary General Meeting to; 23/04/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Founder Joseph Payne Dismisses Board’s Baseless Lawsuit as Desperate Entrenchment Tactic

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. The company has market cap of $118.99 million. The Company’s RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 21 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $79 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Macquarie Research. Bank of America maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $105 target. Barclays Capital maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Sell” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report.

