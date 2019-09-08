Ameritas Investment Partners Decreased Its Mercury Genl New (MCY) Position by $359,750 as Shares Rose; Group One Trading LP Has Lowered Cerus (CERS) Position by $380,880 as Share Value Declined

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Cerus Corp (CERS) by 67.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 63,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.57% . The institutional investor held 31,257 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195,000, down from 94,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Cerus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $741.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 531,423 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Worldwide Ocaliva Net Sales $170M-$185M; 02/04/2018 – CERUS – EXPECT SEVERAL MORE SITES IN CONTINENTAL U.S. TO BEGIN ENROLLING PATIENTS FOR REDES STUDY IN COMING MONTHS; 06/05/2018 – SAUDIS INTERCEPT 2 BALLISTIC MISSILES OVER NAJRAN: STATE TV; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Bd of Directors; 25/03/2018 – Saudis Claim to Intercept Houthi Missile on 3rd Anniversary of Yemen Campaign; 08/05/2018 – Cerus Raises FY Pdt Rev Guidance Range to $53 M to $55 M; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Prices 2.3M Shr Offering at $64/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $48.7M; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT – EXPECTS NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q REV. $36.0M, EST. $38.9M

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 47.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 7,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The institutional investor held 8,011 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 15,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 198,027 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $46,000 activity.

Analysts await Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Cerus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlyle Group LP (Call) by 113,400 shares to 125,300 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (Put) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Braskem S A (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CERS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 4.09% more from 74.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 3.36M shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Voya Invest Limited Com holds 0% or 57,086 shares in its portfolio. Principal Group has invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). King Luther Cap Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 193,645 shares. New York-based Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Lesa Sroufe And reported 2.72% stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 16,317 shares. Aqr Cap Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 83,402 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Stephens Ar holds 767,613 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Garde Capital has 13,385 shares. Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 27,500 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. Millennium Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 1.23 million shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 22,637 shares to 29,624 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 54,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold MCY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.76 million shares or 10.33% less from 26.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 46,669 shares. Kbc Group Inc Inc Nv stated it has 0.03% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 560 shares. 50,500 were accumulated by Swiss National Bank. 806 are held by Fmr Ltd Liability. Roundview Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Franklin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership owns 4,433 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 67,125 were accumulated by Natixis Ltd Partnership. 51,813 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Us State Bank De accumulated 1,708 shares or 0% of the stock. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.01% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited has 489,454 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group holds 101,445 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $25,430 activity.

Analysts await Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MCY’s profit will be $47.98M for 15.63 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Mercury General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.