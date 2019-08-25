Ameritas Investment Partners Decreased Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding by $3.28 Million; Vigilant Capital Management Has Lowered Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 32,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 23,600 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 55,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 534,893 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 24,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 254,761 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.37M, down from 279,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 5.93 million shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of Atmos Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atmos Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 10,000 shares to 120,150 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 7,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 3,238 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 44,206 shares. 940,477 are held by Pictet Asset Management. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 79,500 shares. Prudential Public Lc has invested 0.11% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Tiedemann Ltd Liability Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Archford Strategies Llc invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Cibc Ww Mkts Inc invested in 0% or 5,688 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Co Ltd owns 1,998 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 22,445 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 23,600 are owned by Ameritas Prtn. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund accumulated 0.05% or 2,324 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 6,834 shares.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Ltd Partnership invested 0.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 0.02% or 27,662 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt holds 200 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.51% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cumberland Ltd holds 0.03% or 3,600 shares. Field & Main State Bank has 16,820 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.38% or 5.09M shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc accumulated 0% or 2,469 shares. Grisanti Capital Mgmt stated it has 990 shares. 25,000 are owned by Napier Park (Us) L P. 95,978 are owned by Telemus Capital Llc. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 35,028 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Ci Invests Incorporated owns 77,550 shares. Wealthquest has 0.4% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 13,208 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 579,671 shares or 1.83% of the stock.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,654 shares to 91,186 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brand (NYSE:STZ) by 7,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).