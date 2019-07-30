Ameritas Investment Partners Cut Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake; Durect (DRRX) Has 1.03 Sentiment

Durect Corp (DRRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 31 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 30 decreased and sold stakes in Durect Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 70.49 million shares, down from 72.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Durect Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 23 Increased: 22 New Position: 9.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 9.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 7,398 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 4.91%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 69,515 shares with $3.70 million value, down from 76,913 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $66.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 3.57 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83

Analysts await DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by DURECT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Durect up 39% premarket on Gilead deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Durect’s Deal With Gilead: An Unexpected Bonus For Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Durect files response to Posimir CRL; shares up 7% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “DURECT Corp (DRRX) Announces FDA Agreed to File Full Response to POSIMIR CRL as Complete Class 2 Resubmission – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Ironwood Investment Management Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in DURECT Corporation for 533,508 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc owns 8.25 million shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gagnon Securities Llc has 0.19% invested in the company for 1.37 million shares. The New York-based Kings Point Capital Management has invested 0.08% in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 22.48 million shares.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company has market cap of $168.85 million. The firm offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in clinical development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase 1 development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival.

The stock increased 6.57% or $0.0641 during the last trading session, reaching $1.04. About 464,316 shares traded. DURECT Corporation (DRRX) has declined 60.68% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DRRX News: 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – EACH PARTY, PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, IS ALSO PERMITTED TO DEVELOP OR COMMERCIALIZE COMPETING PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – DURECT Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for REMOXY® ER; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 29/03/2018 – DURECT Corporation to Host Key Opinion Leader Call on Alcoholic Hepatitis; 20/03/2018 – Durect: Prescription Drug User Fee Act Target Date for REMOXY ER NDA Is Aug 7; 16/03/2018 – Significant Progress in Non-opioid Therapy Picks up Steam as Market Projected to Reach $22 Billion by 2022; 09/05/2018 – PAIN THERAPEUTICS SAYS AUG 7 PDUFA TARGET DATE FOR REMOXY ER; 20/03/2018 – DURECT Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting For REMOXY(R) ER; 19/03/2018 – PAIN THERAPEUTICS INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) TARGET DATE FOR REMOXY NDA IS AUGUST 7; 20/03/2018 – DURECT CORP – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) TARGET DATE FOR REMOXY ER NDA IS AUGUST 7, 2018

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Buckingham Research. Barclays Capital maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was upgraded by CFRA to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Guggenheim.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Ishares Tr (IVW) stake by 2,813 shares to 143,088 valued at $24.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) stake by 17,335 shares and now owns 37,828 shares. Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or invested in 33,815 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.05% stake. Prio Wealth LP owns 164,280 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware owns 0.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4,633 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 43,151 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.2% or 30,820 shares. U S Global Invsts holds 0.2% or 7,794 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles & Equity reported 601,107 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 259,673 shares. Jensen has invested 2% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Karp Cap Corp accumulated 21,133 shares. Amer Research And Mgmt owns 4,506 shares. 7,020 are owned by First Bancshares Sioux Falls. National Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.14% or 21,047 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.5% or 70,023 shares.