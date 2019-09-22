Ameritas Investment Partners Cut Its Synnex (SNX) Position by $344,666; Share Value Declined; Lyons Wealth Management Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $655,662

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 3,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 12,138 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, down from 15,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.93. About 952,981 shares traded or 122.44% up from the average. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.08 million for 8.56 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold SNX shares while 96 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.36% less from 39.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.