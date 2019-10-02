Ameritas Investment Partners Cut Its Holding in New York Times Co (NYT) by $343,968; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Held by Palestra Capital Management Llc

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 189,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $176.74 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.95. About 18.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 20.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 10,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 41,697 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 52,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 1.37M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 25/05/2018 – UNDER DEAL U.S. WOULD ALLOW ZTE TO BUY AMERICAN PRODUCTS -NEW YORK TIMES, CITING PERSON FAMILIAR; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 10/04/2018 – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein personally approved the FBI raids on Trump’s personal lawyer, The New York Times reports; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Weinstein reporting earns Pulitzer Prize for New York Times, New Yorker; 16/05/2018 – New York Times Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House; 26/03/2018 – Pimco Hires Ex-N.Y. Times and Facebook Executive to Head Talent; 30/04/2018 – The list of was first obtained by the New York Times by a person outside of Trump’s legal team, the paper said; 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 03/05/2018 – New York Times profits jump 66% amid `Trump bump’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fagan reported 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Truepoint invested in 9,989 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 541,204 shares stake. Crestwood Group Llc reported 657,704 shares. General Inc has invested 4.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Inverness Counsel has 4.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adage Gp Limited Liability Com accumulated 9.34 million shares or 3.12% of the stock. Prudential holds 3.17% or 15.21M shares. Baillie Gifford & has 0.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.80M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 3.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19.96 million shares. Amer Research And Management holds 1.21% or 30,173 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company stated it has 3.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Samlyn Capital Llc reported 525,513 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Capital reported 93,639 shares. Vulcan Value Partners Ltd has invested 3.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 897,224 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $105.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 763,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ZM, GOGO, SNAP, PINS, MSFT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4,104 shares to 38,168 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 0% or 175 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 992,406 shares. Westport Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 17,015 shares. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 12,761 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,562 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 61,562 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qvt Financial LP has invested 2.2% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Jefferies Gru Limited holds 0% or 6,838 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 18,118 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 42,100 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 78,029 shares.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 65.11 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The New York Times Company (NYT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Polaris News: PII Stock Down on NYTâ€™s â€˜Fieryâ€™ RZR Review – Investorplace.com” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Earnings: 2 Hot Stocks to Watch This Week – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New York Times Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Signal Flashing for NYT Stock Could Mean Fresh Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.