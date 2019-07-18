Ameritas Investment Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL); As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $30.32 Million

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 39.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 4,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 11,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $224.89. About 42,770 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9596.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 191,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 193,921 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.71M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $158.09. About 2.26M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 29 selling transactions for $26.67 million activity. The insider Weaver Amy E sold $68,011. On Thursday, January 17 the insider Roos John Victor sold $16,944. Shares for $749,873 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 23. Robbins Cynthia G. had sold 490 shares worth $73,082. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $946,046. 200 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – International Business Times” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Salesforce Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for the Thirteenth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Salesforce Named a Leader in Digital Experience Platforms by Independent Research Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How salesforce.com and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital reported 60,830 shares stake. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 88,518 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.32% or 27,738 shares. Natl Bank Of The West has 61,433 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.38% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 148,825 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp invested in 2.24M shares or 3.93% of the stock. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 14,274 were reported by Strategic Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. Sand Hill Global Advisors Lc holds 43,104 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Linscomb Williams has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 2,104 were reported by Cim Mangement Inc. 13,717 are owned by Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated. Trustmark Bancorp Department stated it has 215 shares. Graham Management LP invested in 160,000 shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acacia Communications Inc by 18,660 shares to 34,259 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 115,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,900 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tygh Cap Mgmt has 1.07% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 199,167 are held by Stephens Mgmt Group Limited Liability. Aperio Ltd Com accumulated 11,151 shares. Sq Advsr Limited Com has invested 6.05% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,326 shares. Nbw Capital invested in 25,634 shares. Teton Advsrs, a New York-based fund reported 3,400 shares. Summit Creek Advsr Ltd Co has invested 1.85% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Shine Advisory invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 957,395 are held by Franklin Resource. Cwm Limited Co has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Etrade Mgmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,200 shares. Moreover, United Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 23,019 shares to 126,101 shares, valued at $19.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) by 10,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,073 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY).