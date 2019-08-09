Ameritas Investment Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI); Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Price Declined While Brahman Capital Decreased Its Position by $53.87 Million

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 105.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 6,612 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, up from 3,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $122.92. About 362,266 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $89.18. About 312,396 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY – BELIEVE INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN TECHNOLOGY, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS, VISUAL MERCHANDISING, DIGITAL AND STORE PRESENTATIONS NEEDED; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer credits Tiffany’s staggering post-earnings rally to new CEO, strong execution; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. and Conservation International Host Private Screening of Film during the Tribeca Film Festival; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Gross Retail Square Footage Up 2%; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 13/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $120 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $130.81M for 21.23 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tiffany Co. (NYSE:TIF) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 Retail Stocks Downgraded by Citi – Schaeffers Research” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Nvidia, Cisco And More – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Citi Downgrades Tiffany & Co. (TIF) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 79,030 shares to 615 shares, valued at $56,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,977 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo has 0.03% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 33,300 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 9,952 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.5% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 1,127 shares. Private Tru Na stated it has 0.09% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.04% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Fruth Invest Mgmt owns 1.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 20,050 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 19,274 shares. Virtu Lc has 0.05% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited reported 166,450 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 23,866 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 1.23M shares. The Indiana-based Advisors has invested 0.85% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.04% or 1.09M shares.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Olive Garden Pasta Pass 2019: What We Know – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bon AppÃ©tit: The Street Has Mostly Bullish Reaction To Darden’s Q3 – Benzinga” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Darden Restaurants -5% after light outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sproutâ€™s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 23, 2019.