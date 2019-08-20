Ameritas Investment Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI); As Cabot (CBT) Market Value Declined, Cabot-Wellington Trimmed by $5.05 Million Its Holding

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 282,632 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces European Licensing Agreement with Cabot Corporation; 23/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – CORDEIRO WILL REMAIN WITH CABOT IN ADVISORY CAPACITY THROUGH END OF YEAR TO ASSIST IN A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Introduces Interactive Carbon Selection Tool for Sediment Remediation Applications; 23/04/2018 – CABOT NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN AS CFO; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – IN PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS, EXPECT TO MAINTAIN MARGINS WHILE CO DRIVES VOLUME GROWTH THROUGH SECOND HALF OF YEAR

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 105.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 6,612 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, up from 3,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $118.87. About 680,191 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Company invested 0.15% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Boys Arnold Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 123 shares. 97,809 are held by Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank. Moreover, Paloma Partners Management Co has 0.08% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 25,743 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,650 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.51% or 32,031 shares in its portfolio. 15,256 are held by Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus. Bp Public Limited Company has 0.08% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ls Investment Advsrs Lc has 3,799 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab owns 622,263 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Hoplite Capital Mngmt Lp holds 1.09% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 74,965 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 4,015 shares to 24,020 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,570 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley accumulated 24,587 shares. Utah Retirement reported 11,050 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 11,937 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd invested in 9,893 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 151,541 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Prudential Fincl reported 295,123 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Snyder Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Legal General Grp Public Lc reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 460,776 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 1,961 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 172 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com accumulated 0% or 1,094 shares. Moreover, Laurion Capital Lp has 0.01% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 130,292 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

