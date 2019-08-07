Ameritas Investment Partners Continues to Hold Position in Mastercard (MA); Nice LTD (NICE) Shareholder Dsm Capital Partners Raised Stake by $682,590 as Stock Price Rose

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 79.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 17,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 40,047 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, up from 22,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $265.28. About 1.55 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 5,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 50,265 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 44,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $150.66. About 86,294 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform; 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – OFFER PRICE PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE $2.70; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 14/05/2018 – NICE Announces Adaptive Workforce Optimization 2.0 to Drive Employee Engagement Through Innovative Personalization; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the Industry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and Al Chatbots from Omilia

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 insider sales for $32.58 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold $6.66 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Inv Advsr accumulated 13,733 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Clal Insur Entertainment has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Clean Yield Grp reported 80 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cookson Peirce has invested 0.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 7,791 were accumulated by Holderness Invests Comm. Atwood And Palmer reported 3.19% stake. Conestoga Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,785 shares. Hl Financial Services Ltd Limited Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 16,649 shares. Boston Lc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 87,728 shares. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 2,033 shares. Vulcan Value Partners Limited Liability Com reported 3.28M shares. Blume Capital has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Central Asset (Hk) Ltd has invested 1.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 21,349 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,733 shares to 105,577 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 7,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,011 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 58.Com (NYSE:WUBA) by 45,005 shares to 13,115 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 829,164 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).