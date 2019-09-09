Ameritas Investment Partners Continues to Hold Position in International Business Machs (IBM); As Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Raised Its Stake

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 2,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 19,296 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 16,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $142.2. About 1.89 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) by 90.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 696,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.76 million, up from 765,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Meridian Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.01M market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 60,125 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 21.64% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Sunworks to Complete Solar Roof Mount and Carport Installation for Meridian Terrace Mobile Home Park; 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC – LOURDES WELTZIEN, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, LIFE SCIENCE, AND WILL LEAD LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS UNIT; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 20/03/2018 – CAFC: MERIDIAN ENGINEERING COMPANY v. US [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1584 – 2018-03-20; 25/04/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions Closes Sale of Waste Assets and Transitions to Attis Industries; 03/05/2018 – HuTech Resources Selects Meridian Medical Management for Robotics; 22/03/2018 – MERIDIAN WASTE SOLUTIONS’ ATTIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY A; 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC – EACH OF 2 BUSINESS UNITS WILL NOW HAVE A CONSOLIDATED SALES AND MARKETING TEAM; 22/03/2018 – Meridian Bioscience Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 8,440 shares to 6,510 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 11,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,045 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 294,875 shares to 555,000 shares, valued at $19.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laureate Education Inc by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $136,386 activity. Anderson James M. bought $56,855 worth of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) on Thursday, May 16. PHILLIPS DAVID bought $57,015 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

