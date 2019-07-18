Ameritas Investment Partners Boosted Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake by $1.42 Million as Stock Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Maintained by Middleton & Co Inc

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 499 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,307 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.38M, up from 18,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $10.3 during the last trading session, reaching $1981.73. About 366,135 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 12/03/2018 – The Dangers of Selling on Amazon in the AI Era; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members; 20/03/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon taps health information expert with Texas connection to lead health tech business; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Bezos; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods Is Losing Executives Under New Owner Amazon; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 29/03/2018 – Here’s the controversial tax practice by Amazon that’s got Trump so upset; 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes; 21/04/2018 – Amazon Redefines Big — Barron’s

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 80.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 7,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 9,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $224.69. About 71,625 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,177 shares to 36,448 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,400 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

