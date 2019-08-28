Amerisourcebergen (Put) (ABC) Shareholder Millennium Management Decreased Holding as Shares Rose; Community Bank Stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Has Lowered by $396,000

Community Bank decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 16,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 20,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $89.03. About 647,841 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 11/05/2018 – Democratic senator opens probe into Novartis over its dealings with Trump’s attorney; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis; 23/03/2018 – Pharma Times: US, EU filings imminent for Novartis’ MS therapy siponimod; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON STRATEGIC REVIEW IS ON TRACK WITH ACTION NOT EXPECTED BEFORE FIRST HALF OF 2019; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS TO BUY AVEXIS FOR $8.7B IN CASH; 26/03/2018 – Swiss pharmaceuticals company Novartis will move towards making a decision on the fate of Alcon in the first half of 2019, its chief executive officer said; 20/04/2018 – #3 Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan is raising the bar on second-gen cancer drug studies $NVS; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S SAYS PLANS TO FILE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS DRUG BAF312 FOR U.S. APPROVAL WITHIN WEEKS

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (Put) (ABC) by 98.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 638,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 12,900 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 651,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 1.13 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 345,781 shares to 360,781 shares, valued at $89.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 166,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB).

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 6,010 shares to 95,971 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.91B for 17.66 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.