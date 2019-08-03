Amerisourcebergen Corp. (ABC) Holder Vulcan Value Partners Trimmed Its Position by $123.05 Million as Valuation Rose; Raymond James & Associates Has Lowered Its Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Holding by $562,560; Stock Value Declined

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 14,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 445,584 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.08M, down from 459,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 2.84 million shares traded or 80.79% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 19/04/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – HSBC FX STRATEGIST DARAGH MAHER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 21/03/2018 – HSBC’s Vice Chair for Middle East Banking Khoury Is Said to Quit; 09/04/2018 – Angola Gets $500 Million From HSBC Account Frozen Due to Fraud; 27/04/2018 – HSBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 26 (Table); 05/04/2018 – REFILE-Swiss bank whistleblower arrested in Spain -police; 29/03/2018 – HSBC sees Portugal bond rally continuing, advises buying 10-yr bond; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Petrofac to sell Mexico oil fields, seeks upstream exit; 13/04/2018 – Robots aid HSBC battle against fraud; 17/05/2018 – HSBC IS SAID TO NAME RYNBECK AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL BANKING

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (ABC) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 1.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.42M, down from 4.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 1.22M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.88M shares to 7.96 million shares, valued at $429.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 282,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 245,805 shares to 767,036 shares, valued at $28.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 27,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).