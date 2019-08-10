Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Valuation Rose While Twin Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $326,270; Nomura Holdings Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Boosted by $2.61 Million as Stock Declined

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 571.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 100,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 118,085 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 17,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 3.46 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 43.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 4,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 5,440 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 9,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.45. About 861,744 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 3,970 shares to 90,960 shares, valued at $21.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 1,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Class A Shares (NYSE:ACN).

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (Put) (EFA) by 7.11M shares to 734,700 shares, valued at $48.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 28,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,479 shares, and cut its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc stated it has 2.63M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Rodgers Brothers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,200 shares. Hyman Charles D has 0.35% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Park Corporation Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 11,557 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 144,134 shares. Invsts has invested 0.12% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Symphony Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 34,414 shares. Stifel Financial Corp owns 1.03M shares. Keating Investment Counselors owns 2.66% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 223,440 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.48 million shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 308,730 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv stated it has 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mackenzie stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).