Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Stock Rose While Greatmark Investment Partners Trimmed Its Holding; Lafleur & Godfrey Lifted Position in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (TMO) by $1.42 Million as Stock Rose

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 871,182 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (TMO) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 41,797 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44 million, up from 36,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $279.52. About 1.03M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR) by 2,900 shares to 12,345 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherent Inc Com (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).

