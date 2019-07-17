Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Shareholder Greatmark Investment Partners Trimmed Position by $342,070; Holder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Boosted Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holding

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 888,677 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 954.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 76,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,253 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 4.67 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.49 million for 13.73 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,430 shares to 110,686 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 20,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Templeton Global Income Cef (GIM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million was made by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1.