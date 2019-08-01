Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Shareholder Greatmark Investment Partners Trimmed Position as Stock Value Rose; Cullen Capital Management Holding In Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) Was Raised

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.33B market cap company. The stock increased 5.51% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $91.95. About 2.45 million shares traded or 79.70% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 658,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, up from 839,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 28.32M shares traded or 10.34% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 17,520 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $36.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SMFTF) by 28,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,555 shares, and cut its stake in Opap Sa (GRKZF).

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) by 5,365 shares to 43,895 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 117,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Adr A.

