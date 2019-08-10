Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Shareholder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Lowered Holding by $342,070; Managed Asset Portfolios Lowered Its Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Position as Valuation Rose

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 56,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 313,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, down from 370,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 1.72 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.45. About 861,744 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “New Disney tech to add augmented reality to sports events, more – Orlando Business Journal” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull signs flashing on SeaWorld Entertainment – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney World’s Huge Price Hike Is Great for SeaWorld and Universal – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SeaWorld rallies on Wells Fargo confidence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 26,769 shares to 373,362 shares, valued at $15.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 69,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 1.14M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 19,092 shares. Convergence Investment Limited Liability Company reported 0.3% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 1.52M shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 10,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.21% or 1.76M shares in its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 286,284 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 1.20M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 358 shares. Walthausen Co Limited Co stated it has 1.54% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Blackrock reported 4.40M shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 73,696 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 251,324 shares in its portfolio.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 20,940 shares to 138,015 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 117,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc Com (NASDAQ:COHR).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Local AmerisourceBergen distribution center could lose its license over ‘excessive’ opioid sales – Sacramento Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “US Drug distributors propose $10 billion to end state lawsuits over opioids: Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AmerisourceBergen up 2% premarket on Q2 beat; raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AmerisourceBergen Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.