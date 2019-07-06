Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Shareholder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Cut Holding; Shapiro Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Valuation Rose

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 billion, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.33M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/04/2018 – Amid Venezuela default, Goldman receives ‘hunger bond’ payment; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 10/05/2018 – Altice USA Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 18/04/2018 – Coming up at 8:30a ET on @SquawkCNBC: Goldman Sachs CEO @lloydblankfein joins @WilfredFrost for a live & exclusive interview; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 09/03/2018 – CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year and the bank “isn’t looking beyond Goldman’s two co-presidents,” The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation. Goldman declined to comment to CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Venezuela’s Oil Company Makes $90 Million Bond Payment to Goldman Unit; 15/03/2018 – EU watchdog criticises Brussels handling of Barroso’s Goldman move

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 680,950 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.48M for 13.58 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,430 shares to 110,686 shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Templeton Global Income Cef (GIM) by 229,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc. by 386,650 shares to 4.89M shares, valued at $90.81 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 2.29% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 1,901 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Palouse Capital holds 0.61% or 8,237 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 40,668 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sky Inv Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,240 shares. Matrix Asset Inc Ny holds 1.77% or 53,907 shares. Lmr Llp stated it has 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). At Savings Bank has 0.23% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. 21,147 were accumulated by Scotia Capital Inc. Asset Management Incorporated holds 4,729 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd owns 0.23% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1.70M shares. Cullinan Associates invested in 13,340 shares or 0.19% of the stock. United Asset Strategies stated it has 10,536 shares.