Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Holder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose; As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shares Declined, H Partners Management Has Decreased by $79.76 Million Its Stake

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 1.18M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57.88. About 947,013 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.88 million for 6.26 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 153,272 shares to 153,872 shares, valued at $8.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherent Inc Com (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Templeton Global Income Cef (GIM).